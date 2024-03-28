Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Update

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Metro One Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOWI opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Metro One Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile

Featured Articles

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions.

