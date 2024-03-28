Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Update

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Metro One Telecommunications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WOWI opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Metro One Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile
