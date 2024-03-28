MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

