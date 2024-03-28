MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Down 2.7%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.53. 44,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 71,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.