Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 744,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,950,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Specifically, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

