MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Performance

MSSMY stock opened at 6.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 7.63 and its 200 day moving average is 7.84. MISUMI Group has a one year low of 6.70 and a one year high of 12.92.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

