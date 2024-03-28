Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 3,366.7% in March

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 3,366.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Molten Ventures Price Performance
Shares of GRWXF stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Molten Ventures has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.
About Molten Ventures
