Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $77.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP opened at $78.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.