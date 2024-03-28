Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.90 Average PT from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.38. Navient has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.76 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after buying an additional 3,502,330 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,781,000 after purchasing an additional 858,890 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $13,546,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 467,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

