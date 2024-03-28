Nikolay Kladiev Acquires 2,215 Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Stock

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPOGet Free Report) insider Nikolay Kladiev bought 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £952.45 ($1,203.65).

Ferrexpo Trading Down 1.1 %

FXPO stock opened at GBX 43.24 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £258.64 million, a P/E ratio of 196.55, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Ferrexpo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.75 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.65.

Ferrexpo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 1,363.64%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

