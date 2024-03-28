Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Up 177.6% in March

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,208,100 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the February 29th total of 2,236,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,693.7 days.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Nongfu Spring has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water, sparkling flavored, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

