Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Up 177.6% in March

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,208,100 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the February 29th total of 2,236,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,693.7 days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Nongfu Spring has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $5.47.
About Nongfu Spring
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nongfu Spring
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.