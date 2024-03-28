Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned about 1.32% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $44.53 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $423.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

