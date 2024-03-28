Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 66,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,626,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,309,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

