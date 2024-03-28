Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Buys £3,900 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Wilding acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,900 ($4,928.60).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.06 million, a PE ratio of -3,875.00 and a beta of 0.78. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 133 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.70 ($2.14).

