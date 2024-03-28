Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the February 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Old Mutual Price Performance

Shares of ODMUF stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

