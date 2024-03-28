Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

OLK opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -94.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 874.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

