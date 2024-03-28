On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Richard Pennycook Sells 38,333 Shares of Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97), for a total value of £59,799.48 ($75,571.19).

LON OTB opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.48. On the Beach Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.24 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.29). The company has a market capitalization of £271.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,713.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.03) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

