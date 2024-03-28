Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPRO. Morgan Stanley raised Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Get Open Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Open Lending

Open Lending Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $735.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,501,500. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Open Lending by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,469,000 after buying an additional 2,277,806 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.