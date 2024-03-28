Oppenheimer Increases Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $138.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

VKTX opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

