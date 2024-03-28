Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the February 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOFPY stock opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.47.

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

