Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the February 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of GOFPY stock opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.47.
Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile
