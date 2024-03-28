Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $103.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Shares of OXM stock opened at $112.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $112.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,439,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $14,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.