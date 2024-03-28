Paul Hayes Acquires 3,964 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,532.36).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.3 %
HWDN stock opened at GBX 893.20 ($11.29) on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 605 ($7.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 901 ($11.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 821.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 757.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,941.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
