PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Sells £112,000 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) insider William Good sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($141,539.24).
PCI-PAL Stock Performance
Shares of LON PCIP opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £40.20 million, a PE ratio of -933.33 and a beta of 0.81. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 38.25 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.70 ($0.84).
PCI-PAL Company Profile
