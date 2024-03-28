Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) & Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Critical Survey

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $254.28 million 2.32 -$550.58 million ($15.52) -1.05 Ryman Hospitality Properties $2.16 billion 3.21 $311.22 million $5.18 22.41

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 84.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peakstone Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -216.52% -38.73% -18.01% Ryman Hospitality Properties 14.42% 75.64% 6.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peakstone Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 6 0 2.86

Peakstone Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.86%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

