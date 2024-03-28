Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN opened at $226.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.61. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,773 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,159,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

