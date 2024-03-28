PFG Investments LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,261,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

