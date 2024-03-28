PFG Investments LLC Buys 51 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $294.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.31 and its 200-day moving average is $240.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $297.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

