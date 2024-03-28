PFG Investments LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.