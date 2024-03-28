Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.77 Per Share

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday. Pharos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £88.48 million, a P/E ratio of -262.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.56.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 30,221 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,648.62 ($8,402.15). In related news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,222.63). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 30,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,648.62 ($8,402.15). Insiders have acquired a total of 68,133 shares of company stock worth $1,427,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

