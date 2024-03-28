Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 13,366.7% in March

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 13,366.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81.

About Phoenix New Media



Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

