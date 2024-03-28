PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.47. Approximately 91,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 180,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,668,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.