Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 688.5% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.92.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
