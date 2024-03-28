Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 688.5% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 754,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 509,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

