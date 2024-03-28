PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Kingsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PLAYSTUDIOS and Kingsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kingsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.29%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Kingsoft.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Kingsoft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $310.89 million 1.18 -$19.39 million ($0.15) -17.93 Kingsoft N/A N/A N/A $0.56 4.61

Kingsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Kingsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -6.24% -7.19% -6.06% Kingsoft N/A N/A N/A

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is also involved in the research and development of games, and the provision of PC games and mobile games services. In addition, it engages in the research, development, operation, and distribution of games; research and development of online games; marketing and operation of SMS, and wireless service of online games and application software; sale and operation of office application software; marketing and operation of entertainment software products; and research, development, and distribution of consumer application software. Kingsoft Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

