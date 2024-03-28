Pluri Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 1st (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUR opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.45. Pluri has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Pluri had a negative return on equity of 177.94% and a negative net margin of 6,708.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluri in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluri in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluri by 168.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 135,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 85,037 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluri by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

