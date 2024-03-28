Pluri Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 1st (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.
Pluri Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUR opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.45. Pluri has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.
Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Pluri had a negative return on equity of 177.94% and a negative net margin of 6,708.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pluri
About Pluri
Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pluri
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.