Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Up 0.7%

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.20 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.30). Approximately 61,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 240,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.43 ($0.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pod Point Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

