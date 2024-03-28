Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.78.

Several analysts have commented on POW shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

POW stock opened at C$37.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$40.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5338882 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

