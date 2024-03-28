PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.14

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.14 and traded as high as $83.58. PriceSmart shares last traded at $83.29, with a volume of 128,397 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

