PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Short Interest Update

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PSI Software Price Performance

PSSWF stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. PSI Software has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

PSI Software Company Profile

PSI Software SE develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics.

