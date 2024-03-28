PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Short Interest Update

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
PSI Software Price Performance
PSSWF stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. PSI Software has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.
PSI Software Company Profile
