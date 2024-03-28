Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

