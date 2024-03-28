Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issued By Wedbush

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on argenx

argenx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $398.59 on Wednesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.23.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.