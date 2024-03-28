QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Trimmed by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

