Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $1,796,482. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.