Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,364 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,067,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 90.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,317 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

