Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,364 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,067,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 90.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,317 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.
Ready Capital Price Performance
Shares of RC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
Ready Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
