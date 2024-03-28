Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Get Reed's alerts:

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.