Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Up 9.9 %
Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.90.
About Reed’s
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.