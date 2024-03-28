RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Shares Down 1.3%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,504 ($44.28) and last traded at GBX 3,546 ($44.81). 8,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 16,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,592 ($45.39).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($42.97) to GBX 4,000 ($50.55) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($50.55) to GBX 4,300 ($54.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.02) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHIM

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,504.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,130.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of €1.25 ($1.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.91%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is presently 5,290.10%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.