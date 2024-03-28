RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 731.4% in March

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 731.4% from the February 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
RIV Capital Price Performance
CNPOF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. RIV Capital has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
RIV Capital Company Profile
