RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $245.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

