Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) & Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Head to Head Survey

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) and Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roivant Sciences and Relief Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roivant Sciences $61.28 million 142.55 -$1.01 billion $5.20 2.08 Relief Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Relief Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roivant Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roivant Sciences 3,624.14% -33.38% -26.06% Relief Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Roivant Sciences and Relief Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roivant Sciences 0 1 9 0 2.90 Relief Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.21%. Given Roivant Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Roivant Sciences is more favorable than Relief Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats Relief Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups. It develops VTAMA, a novel topical for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, the fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor across various IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting. It develops RLF-100, a synthetic form of vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19, nonCOVID-19-related ARDS, pulmonary sarcoidosis, checkpoint inhibitor-induced pneumonitis, and chronic berylliosis. The company also develops RLF-TD011, a hypochlorous acid topical sprayable solution to treat wound colonization, reduce local inflammation, alleviate symptoms, and hasten wound healing in epidermolysis bullosa. In addition, it develops OLPRUVA, a sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, urea cycle disorders, and maple syrup urine disease; APR-OD32, which is in phase 1 for the treatment of patients with phenylketonuria. Relief Therapeutics Holding AG was founded in 2013 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

