Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Hasbro stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

