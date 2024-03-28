Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
