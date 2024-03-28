S.A. Mason LLC Buys 66 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $235.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $235.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

